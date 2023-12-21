Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees of This State Ahead of Christmas. Check Salary Hike Details

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees of This State Ahead of Christmas. Check Salary Hike Details

7th Pay Commission: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced early release of December salary for 55,000 government employees.

7th Pay Commission: The Meghalaya government hiked the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners from 36 per cent to 39 per cent,

7th Pay Commission: Here comes the best Christmas gift for the government employees of Meghalaya as the state government has hiked their dearness allowance by 3% this time. An announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma when he announced early release of December salary for 55,000 government employees.

Trending Now

“Merry Christmas to our team of 55,000 government employees! We are pleased to announce that December salaries are being released early. Further, DA hike of 3% has been approved,” Conrad wrote on X.

You may like to read

55,000 Govt Employees to be Benefitted

The chief minister also posted an office memorandum of the finance department in which the governor decided to approve the dearness relief for employees and pensioners from the current rate of 36 per cent to 39 per cent with effect from July 1.

Notably, the Meghalaya government hiked the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners from 36 per cent to 39 per cent, shortly after releasing December salaries. It should be noted that the salaries and perks are usually released ahead of Christmas in the Northeast state.

He said the enhanced DA will be in effect retrospectively from July 1. As many as 55,000 government employees will be benefitted from the decision of the state government.

Punjab Hiked DA by 4%

Prior to this, the Punjab government earlier this week hiked the dearness allowance for the state government employees by 4%. This was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday.

After the hike, the DA will increase to 38 per cent, Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) President Amrik Singh said.

A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU here. During the meeting, Mann discussed various demands of the employees.

“Had a meeting with the representatives of Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today and discussed their issues in detail… Sharing the good news that we are going to give a new year gift to the employees… DA is increased by 4% which will be effective from 1st December 2023,” Mann said in a post on X.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.