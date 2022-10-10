Dearness Allowance Hike: Jharkhand government employees will get 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from July 1 this year. The Jharkhand cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to hike the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and the dearness relief (DR) for its pensioners by four per cent. It will benefit around two lakh government employees and 1.35 lakh pensioners.Also Read - 8th Pay Commission on Cards? Check Expected Salary Hike And Other Details Here

On September 28, the Central government announced Dussehra bonanza and increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees of These States | Full List Here

DEARNESS ALLOWANCE INCREASED TO 38 PER CENT FROM 34 PER CENT

The state cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. “The council of ministers approved the proposal for enhancing the dearness allowance payable to the state government employees to 38 per cent from the existing rate of 34 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022,” cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said. “The cabinet also decided to hike the dearness relief for the pensioners from the existing rate of 34 per cent to 38 per cent,” she added. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Delhi Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance Of Employees by 4%. Check How Much Salary Will Increase

Apart from Jharkhand, Delhi had raised the Dearness Allowance of its employees by four per cent a couple of days ago. This was done in alignment with the hike in DA of central government employees.

As the Central government announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for its employees, the same day, the Rajasthan government also approved a four per cent increase in the dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners.

In Jharkhand, as many as 19 proposals have been approved by the council of ministers, including a plan for holding the urban local body (ULB) polls in 2023 without OBC reservation. Dadel said the elections will be held next year, considering the OBC seats as unreserved berths. Besides, the cabinet gave its go-ahead to a proposal for sanctioning Rs 9.03 crore for purchasing 21 sports utility vehicles for Jharkhand High Court judges.