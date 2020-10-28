7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for state government employees of Haryana as the state government has planned to give festival advance of Rs 18,000 to Group-C and Rs 12,000 to Group-D regular employees. This news will definitely bring cheers on the faces of the employees this festive season. Also Read - Faridabad Murder Sparks Outrage: Both Accused Arrested, Haryana Govt Ensures Quick Probe

Issuing a notification, the state government said it has decided to give festival advance of Rs 18,000 to Group-C and Rs 12,000 to Group-D regular employees of the state. As per updates, the disbursement of advance will be carried out in the first week of November.

The state government in the notification stated that the festive advance will benefit 2,29,631 Group C and D regular employees and would amount to Rs 386.40 crore.

Interestingly, this advance amount would be interest-free and recoverable in not more than 12 installments.