Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: West Bengal Hikes DA for Employees by 3 Per Cent | Details Inside

7th Pay Commission: West Bengal Hikes DA for Employees by 3 Per Cent | Details Inside

West Bengal government has raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees by 3 per cent.

7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance hiked by 4 per cent in Jharkhand

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees by 3 per cent. This comes days after the state government officials staged protests demanding the pending DA. The issue of pending DA was also raised in the parliament when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan asserted that the employees of the West Bengal government are not getting their dearness allowance.

“Employees of the West Bengal government are sitting on a hunger strike… They are not getting their dearness allowance,” BJP MP Saumitra Khan had asserted on Monday, calling for the Central government to ‘directly’ address the issue.

You may like to read

Centre Likely to Hike Dearness Allowance for Govt Employees by 4 per cent

The Modi government is likely to increase dearness allowance (DA) for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42 per cent from existing 38 per cent as per the agreed formula for the purpose.

The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. The Labour Bureau is a wing of the Labour Ministry.

Talking to PTI, All India Railwaymen Federation, General Secretary, Shiva Gopal Mishra said, “The CPI-IW for December 2022 was released on January 31, 2023. The dearness allowance hike works out to be 4.23 per cent. But the government does not factor in hiking DA beyond decimal point. Thus DA is likely to be increased by four percentage points to 42 per cent.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.