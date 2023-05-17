Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Hikes DA by 4% For State Employees, Pensioners | Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Hikes DA by 4% For State Employees, Pensioners | Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DA and DR hike will come into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, 1 April 2023.

7th Pay Commission: Notably, the DA this time in Tamil Nadu was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Bringing cheers to lakhs of employees, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday hiked dearness allowance of the state employees by 4 per cent. In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DA and DR hike will come into effect retrospectively from the start of the financial year, 1 April 2023. Notably, the DA this time was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent.

“Considering the ongoing requests of government employees and teachers, Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed to impose the rise beginning on April 1. According to a formal statement, it will help 16 lakh state employees, teachers, retirees, and family pensioners. The change will result in an increase in spending of ₹2,367 crore each year,” the state government said in a statement.

You may like to read

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered that the current 38% pension will be increased to 42% with effect from 01.04.2023, which will cover about 16 lakh government officials, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners. This hike will incur an additional expenditure of Rs… — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

The decision to increase DA for Tamil Nadu government employees would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore annually to the exchequer.

Significantly, the DA hike will benefit more than 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and those receiving family pension.

UP Govt Hikes DA by 4%

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government also hiked DA for state government employees by 4%. The Yogi Adityanath government said the change will come into effect from January 1 this year. With this, the DA has been increased from 38% to 42% and will benefit around 27.35 lakh employees.

“In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh state employees and 11 lakh pensioners serving in the Uttar Pradesh government, the state government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4% from 38% to 42% with effect from January 01, 2023. Has been taken,” tweeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bihar Govt Hikes DA by 4%

The Nitish Kumar led-Bihar government in April this year also announced that the government will increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the state employees and pensioners by 4 per cent.

Assam Govt Hikes DA by 4%

In similar manner, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government also hiked dearness allowance of state government employees to 42 per cent from 38 per cent in April this year.

The development comes after the Central Government earlier on March 24 increased the DA of its employees and pensioners to 42 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.