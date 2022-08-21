7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Even as the Central government employees and pensioners are still waiting for hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), the government employees of several states this month have received Independence Day bonanza. Starting from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh to Gujarat, the government employees this month witnessed a massive hike in their dearness allowance and subsequent salary hike.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance Of These Govt Employees Hiked By 6%. Check How Much Salary They Will Receive

On the other hand, the Central Government increase the DA/DR of the government employees based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. However, the DA hike from the Centre depends on the AICPI-IW data released by the Labour Bureau. As per media reports, the DA hike by the Centre is expected to be announced anytime soon. Here’s a look at states where employees have already benefitted from the DA/DR hike in August. Also Read - Indian Companies Likely To See 10% Salary Hike In 2023 Due To Tight Labour Market, Inflation: Report

Maharashtra hikes DA by 3%

The Maharashtra government this month hiked the dearness allowance (DA) of state employees by 3 per cent. The move to hike the DA was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. With this, the dearness allowance has now been raised to 34 per cent against the basic salary. Also Read - DA Hike: Gujarat CM Announces 3% Dearness Allowance Hike For Govt Employees On Independence Day

Chhattisgarh hikes DA by 6%

The Chhattisgarh government on Independence Day announced a 6 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees, raising it to 28 per cent. The chief minister said the latest hike will benefit at least 3.8 lakh state government employees.

The Chief Minister Office (CMO) said the state government employees were getting 22 per cent DA under the 7th Pay Commission and 174 per cent under the 6th Pay Commission since May this year. After the revision, 6 per cent and 15 per cent hikes have been effected under the 7th and 6th Pay Commissions respectively, the order stated.

Now, the state government employees will get 28 per cent and 189 per cent DA from August 1 this year. However, the hike will put an additional burden of Rs 2,160 crore per annum on the exchequer.

Gujarat hikes DA by 3%

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on August 15 announced a three per cent hike in the dearness allowance for government employees. The hike in DA is expected to benefit nearly 9.38 lakh employees of the state government.

Tamil Nadu hikes DA by 3%

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 15 announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowances (DA), from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, for state government employees and pensioners. Notably, the hike in DA and DR will lead to a burden of Rs 1947.6 crore to the exchequer and benefit 16 lakh employees in the state.