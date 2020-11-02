7th Pay Commission Latest Update Today: Keeping the festive season in mind, a number of state governments have announced Diwali bonus for their employees. The announcement of bonus is surely bringing cheers on the faces of these employees as they were for long time waiting for this. Also Read - No Grand Diwali Celebrations For Amitabh Bachchan, Ekta Kapoor Due to Rishi Kapoor's Demise

As per the notification issued by the Manohar Lal Khattar government, Rs 18,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of Group C employees and Rs 12,000 to Group D workers.

As per the notification from the state government, this advance will only be given to regular employees of the state and the disbursement of advance will be carried out in the first week of November.

Notably, this announcement of the state government will benefit Over 2,29,631 Group C and Group D employees of the state and it will cost Rs 386.40 crore to the state exchequer. Interestingly, the advance will be interest-free and has to be returned in 12 easy instalments.

Madhya Pradesh

In addition to this, the Madhya Pradesh government has also announced bonus, arrears to its 4.37 lakh employees. The state government has also decided that 25% amount of third installment of 7th pay arrear will be given to its employees. This amount will be transferred to the account of employees ahead of Diwali.

Central government

Apart from this, the Centre has also announced bonus, gifts, and arrears for the central government employees ahead of Diwali. The Centre has decided to give Diwali bonus to more than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees. Apart from this, male employees (single parent) have also been entitled to get Child Care Leave (CCL) under the aegis of the 7th Pay Commission linked system.