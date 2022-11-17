7th Pay Commission: Avail Up To Rs 25 Lakh at 7.1% Interest for Buying a New House

Central Government employees can avail of interest-bearing advances for purposes such as: constructing a new house, purchasing a plot for constructing a house, expansion of living accommodation

Avail up to Rs 25 lakh at 7.1% interest for buying new home

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: The Central Government employees can get low-interest Housing Building Advance (HBA) till 31st March 2023. The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs had decreased the rate of interest on HBA to 7.1% till 31st March 2023 through an Office Memorandum dated April 1, 2022.

“The amount of advance shall be restricted to 80% of the true cost of the land and construction of house or cost expansion of living accommodation in the case of construction in rural areas. This can be relaxed and 100% can be sanctioned if the Head of the Department certifies that the concerned rural area falls within the periphery of town or city,” the HBA rules 2017 say.

7th Pay Commission: Housing Building Advance | Key Details

The current interest rate applicable to HBA is 7.1%. Central Government employees can avail of interest-bearing advances for purposes such as: constructing a new house, purchasing a plot for constructing a house, expansion of living accommodation, purchase of ready-built houses or flats from housing boards, development authorities, registered builders etc. The Central government employees can avail HBAfor repayment of loan or advance taken from a Government or HUDCO or private sources even if the construction has commenced. Central Government Employees can get up to 34 months of basic pay subject to a maximum ceiling of Rs 25 lakh as HBA, as per House Building Advance Rules (HBA) 2017 If the cost of the house/flat is less than Rs 25 lakh, then the employee will be eligible to get the least amount only as HBA. HBA is available for expansion of the existing house. Under this provision, employees can get 34 months of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh, or the total cost of expansion up to Rs 10 lakh.