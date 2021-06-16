New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission DA Arrears Latest Updates – In a big cheer for Navodaya Vidyalaya School (NVS) employees, the maximum reimbursement of medical claims has been hiked five-fold. The hike will be applicable if the treatment is done at Government hospital or Central Government Health Scheme facilities. Also Read - COVID19: What is Green Fungus? Early Symptoms And More | Everything We Know so Far
The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has stated that the central government has adjusted the medical reimbursement claim threshold per annum for the principals of NVS.
- It must be noted that earlier the maximum threshold was Rs 5,000. It has been hiked to Rs 25,000, according to the Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy.
- Apart from this, medical reimbursement for “Against Medical Treatment” (AMA) has also been hiked. The central government has announced three-fold hike.
- The previous maximum medical reimbursement was Rs 5,000. The amount has been increased to Rs 15,000.
- This is a big change in 7th Pay Commission matrix ahead of the much talked about Dearness Allowance (DA) restoration scheduled on July 1, 2021.
- Around 52 lakh central government employees are expecting salary hike. Around 60 lakh central government pensioners are also expecting benefits.
- While DA restoration will benefit government employees, Dearness Relief (DR) changes will help central government pensioners.
- It has been learnt that members of the National Council of JCM, Finance Ministry and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) are set to meet on June 26 to decide on the 7th Pay Commission DA, DR restoration.