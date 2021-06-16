New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission DA Arrears Latest Updates – In a big cheer for Navodaya Vidyalaya School (NVS) employees, the maximum reimbursement of medical claims has been hiked five-fold. The hike will be applicable if the treatment is done at Government hospital or Central Government Health Scheme facilities. Also Read - COVID19: What is Green Fungus? Early Symptoms And More | Everything We Know so Far

The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has stated that the central government has adjusted the medical reimbursement claim threshold per annum for the principals of NVS.