The New Year 2021 seems to be bringing good news for Central government employees as Modi government has massive plans for them. Starting from announcement of compensation to hike in dearness allowance (DA), Modi government is planning to bring cheers on the faces of these Central government employees. Their long wait is over now. According to some reports, central government employees are going to receive hike in DA as per the recommendation of 7th Central Pay Commission from this month itself.

Hike in DA, salary

According to media reports, the salary of central government employees is likely to increase in 2021 as the Centre is expected to restore the 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike that was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If the 4 per cent DA could be rolled out in January, they will be able to receive their increased salary from February itself. However, the Centre has not officially made any such announcement. Currently, the central government employees are getting DA at 17 per cent. After 4 per cent hike, they will get 21 per cent DA which will enhance their monthly salary.

Interestingly, there is enough chance that the DA hike could be rolled out in January as the economic situation is improving and the country is getting back to normalcy. Notably, the DA hike will be done in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The hike in DA will come as a relief to over 48 lakh central government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

Compensation

Apart from hike in DA and salary, some central government employees are also going to get disability compensation this year itself.

Making further announcement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said all central government employees who got disabled while performing their duties and were retained in the job despite such disablement will be covered under the new directive. This is a significant development that will help all Border Security Force (BSF) employees.

“In a significant New Year decision, Disability Compensation has been extended for all serving government employees if they get disabled while performing their service & are still retained in service. This also includes those who were appointed on or after 1.1.2004 & covered under NPS,” he said in a tweet.

The move from the Centre will also particularly provide relief to young CAPF personnel like CRPF, BSF and CISF since such individuals are usually at risk of suffering a disability in line of duty.