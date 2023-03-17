Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • 7th Pay Commission Live Updates: DA, Salary Hike Announcement For Central Govt Employees Expected in Special Union Cabinet Meet Today
live

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: DA, Salary Hike Announcement For Central Govt Employees Expected in Special Union Cabinet Meet Today

7th Pay Commission Salary Hike: A special cabinet meeting has been called on Friday and it is expected that the DA hike announcement could be made later in the evening.

Updated: March 17, 2023 3:06 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

7th Pay Commission: Apart from DA and Fitment Factor hike, the Central government employees are also demanding 18-month DA arrears.
7th Pay Commission: The detailed decision of the Union Cabinet could be out by evening and if it is announced, then the DA is likely to be hiked by 4%.

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: As lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for hike in their salary, a report by Zee Business said the Union Cabinet has called a special meet on Friday to discuss the matter related to hike in Dearness Allowance. The detailed decision of the Union Cabinet could be out by evening and if it is announced, then the DA is likely to be hiked by 4%.

Also Read:

For the past two months, there was continuous discussion about when the dearness allowance of central employees will be hiked. However, the exact date was not announced. Earlier, the DA was likely to be hiked during Holi, however, it could not be announced in the last two weeks. Now a special cabinet meeting has been called on Friday and it is expected that the DA hike announcement could be made later in the evening.

7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Check Live Updates on India.com

Live Updates

  • 2:53 PM IST

    Salary to be effective from Jan 2023

    After the DA is hiked, the new salary would be effective from January 2023. Apart from this, the Central government is also expected to increase DR for pensioners.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    How much DA to be hiked?

    After the cabinet meet, the Centre is expected to increase the dearness allowance from the current 38% to 42%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 17, 2023 2:50 PM IST

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 3:06 PM IST

More Stories