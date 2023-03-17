Home

7th Pay Commission Salary Hike: A special cabinet meeting has been called on Friday and it is expected that the DA hike announcement could be made later in the evening.

7th Pay Commission: The detailed decision of the Union Cabinet could be out by evening and if it is announced, then the DA is likely to be hiked by 4%.

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: As lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for hike in their salary, a report by Zee Business said the Union Cabinet has called a special meet on Friday to discuss the matter related to hike in Dearness Allowance. The detailed decision of the Union Cabinet could be out by evening and if it is announced, then the DA is likely to be hiked by 4%.

For the past two months, there was continuous discussion about when the dearness allowance of central employees will be hiked. However, the exact date was not announced. Earlier, the DA was likely to be hiked during Holi, however, it could not be announced in the last two weeks. Now a special cabinet meeting has been called on Friday and it is expected that the DA hike announcement could be made later in the evening.

