Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • 7th Pay Commission Live Updates: Union Cabinet to Announce DA Hike For Govt Employees Shortly
live

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: Union Cabinet to Announce DA Hike For Govt Employees Shortly

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: Apart from the DA hike, the Centre is also expected to revise the fitment factor.

Updated: March 24, 2023 6:42 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

7th Pay Commission: Apart from the DA and DR hike, the Centre may also make announcement on Fitment Factor hike.
7th Pay Commission: Check Live Updates on DA, Salary Hike

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: Here comes a piece of good news for the government employees, the Union Cabinet is all set to announce DA hike for them. As the Union Cabinet meeting is underway, the announcement on DA hike is expected anytime soon. Apart from the DA hike, the Centre is also expected to revise the fitment factor. The Union Cabinet meet is currently being held under the chairmanship of PM Modi.

Also Read:

7th Pay Commission: Live Updates on DA, Salary Hike

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Govt Employees Get DA at 38%

    Currently, the Central government employees are getting dearness allowance at 38 per cent and it is likely to increase by 4% this time to 42%.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    How is DA Calculated?

    The Dearness Allowance for the central government employees is calculated based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). The Labour Bureau generally releases the CPI-IW data every month.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    Minimum Salary to Increase

    According to reports, the government employees’ minimum salary is likely to see an increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 after the hike in fitment factor. The DA is also likely to be increased by 4 per cent to 42 per cent.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Dearness Allowance Revised Twice A Year

    The Central government employees must note that the DA and DR are revised twice a year — January and July. DA is given to government employees, while dearness relief is given to pensioners.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Wait For DA Hike to be Over Soon

    The long wait for the DA hike announcement is going to be over in some minutes for the Central government employees when the Union Cabinet will make the announcement on DA hike.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 24, 2023 5:55 PM IST

Updated Date: March 24, 2023 6:42 PM IST

More Stories