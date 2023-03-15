Home

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: DA Hike Announcement For Central Govt Employees Likely Today

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: The Centre is likely to hike the DA for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four per cent to 42% from the existing 38%.

7th Pay Commission: Apart from DA and Fitment Factor hike, the Central government employees are also demanding 18-month DA arrears.

7th Pay Commission Live Updates: As lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for their salary hike, the Union Cabinet is likely to make the announcement on DA hike later on Wednesday. As per a report by Zee news, the announcement regarding the DA hike for government employees is likely to be made in today’s cabinet meeting.

DA Hike Likely by 4%

If the announcement is made, then the Centre may hike the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners by four per cent to 42% from the existing 38%.

Notably, the DA hike for government employees and pensioners is made based on the latest Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW), released by the labour ministry every month.

According to latest data, the retail inflation dipped marginally to 6.44% in February, mainly on account of a slight easing in prices of food and fuel items though it remained above the RBI’s comfort level of 6% for the second month in a row.

The data released on 13 March 2023 showed the CPI-based inflation was at 6.52% and 6.07% in February 2022. If the DA is hiked, then it would be effective from 1 January 2023.

At present, over one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting 38% DA and the last revision on the DA hike was made on 28 September 2022 and was effective from 1 July 2022.

Earlier, the Centre had increased DA by four percentage points to 38% based on the percentage increase in the 12 monthly All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June 2022.

Why Is DA Hiked for Govt Employees?

The Central government employees must know that the Dearness Allowance is given to compensate them for rising prices. The dearness allowance is revised twice a year – first in the month of September and then in March.

Protest Over DA Hike in West Bengal

In the meantime, the state government employees in West Bengal are holding demonstrations to press for their demand for a hike in dearness allowance at par with central government employees. The protesters said they would withdraw from their hunger strike only after getting assurance from the state government regarding their demand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.