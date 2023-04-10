Home

7th Pay Commission: More Salary Hike For Central Govt Employees As DA To Increase By 4% Again In July

7th Pay Commission: After the recent 4 per cent hike in DA and DR, the salary of 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners has increased.

7th Pay Commission: As per the earlier trends, the Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance by another 4 per cent in July this year.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: After the recent hike in salary, the Central government employees can expect another salary hike in July 2023 as they will get DA hike by 4%. As per the earlier trends, the Centre is likely to increase the dearness allowance by another 4 per cent in July this year.

DA Revised Twice A Year

The Central government employees need to take note that the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief are revised twice a year — once in January and then in July. Dearness allowance is given to government employees, while the dearness relief is for pensioners. However, a report by News18 suggested that the DA hike is likely to be based on a revised formula for calculation.

The report stated that the Union Labour Ministry had revised the DA calculation formula and changed the base year of dearness allowance in 2016 and released a new series of Wage Rate Index (WRI). The ministry stated that the new series of WRI with base year 2016=100 replaced the old series of the base year 1963-65.

Check How Much Salary Increased After Recent 4% DA Hike

After the recent 4 per cent hike in DA and DR, the salary of 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners has increased. Notably, the dearness allowance is given to employees based on the basic pay of the employees.

For example, if a Central government employee’s monthly take-home salary is Rs 42,000 and the Basic Pay is around Rs 25,500; then he/ she must be getting Rs 9,690 as the dearness allowance. Now, the DA amount will increase to Rs 10,710 after the recent 4 per cent DA hike. Hence, there will be an increase of Rs 1,020 in monthly take-home salary in this case.

When Was DA Hiked Last Time?

The earlier revision in DA was done on September 28, 2022, which was effective from July 1, 2022.

It is for the general information of the Central government employees that the Centre had increased DA by four percentage points to 38 per cent based on the percentage increase in the 12-month average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June 2022.

