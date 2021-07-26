New Delhi: Can family pension be payable to more than one person at a time? This is a question which is asked often. Normally, family pension is payable to one eligible member at a time. However, in certain specific cases, the family pension will be paid in equal shares, Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Nagal Crashes Out; Manika Batra in Action Shortly

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has stated that the family pension will be paid in equal shares where the deceased government servant or pensioner is survived by –

More than one widow except in the case of Hindu widow or where polygamy or polyandry is not allowed. A widow and an eligible child from a divorced wife or void or voidable marriage. Children from two or more pre-deceased wives. Twin children.

In all above cases, on the death of one recipient, his or her share of the family pension shall become payable to other member of family who was sharing family pension with him or her, according to Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare.

