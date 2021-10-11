New Delhi: In a bonanza for Railway employees, the central government has announced Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2020-21. The bonus amount is applicable for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees excluding RPF or RPSF personnel. The PLB has been approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision, the Union Cabinet said in a statement. “Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera or Puja holidays,” the Union Cabinet said in the statement.Also Read - Good News For THIS State Govt Employees: DA Hiked by 11% Ahead of Durga Puja 2021. Deets Inside

The PLB amount of 78 days’ wages were paid for the financial years from 2010-11 to 2019-20. For the year 2020-21 also PLB amount equivalent to 78 days’ wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways, the Central government said.

The financial implication of payment of 78 days’ PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1984.73 crore, according to the statement by the Union Cabinet.

The Union Cabinet has prescribed the wage calculation ceiling for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees at Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days, the Cabinet said in a statement.

The PLB Scheme for the Railways came into force from the year 1979-80 and was evolved in consultation with the two recognized Federations namely, All India Railway men’s Federation and National Federation of Indian Railwaymen and with the approval of the Cabinet. The scheme envisages a review every three years, the statement reads. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Govt Makes Big Announcement, Grants Productivity Linked Bonus to Railway Employees