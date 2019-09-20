New Delhi: The Central Government has announced vacancies for staff car drivers under its postal department, India Posts. Selected candidates will be paid as per recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC). Those interested can apply and read detailed notification on www. indiapost.gov.in, which is the official website of India Post.

The process to submit the online application for the same has already started and will continue till November 13.

Only those with a license to drive heavy and light vehicles are eligible and a three-year experience of driving heavy and light vehicles can apply. They should also have knowledge of the motor mechanism. As for education qualification, they need to have passed class 10th. Candidates will be selected after a driving test for which the dates are likely to be announced by India Post very soon.

Those selected will get a salary of Rs 19,900 grade pay under level two of the 7th pay matrix. Overall, 10 positions will be filled, for which five seats reserved for the General category and one each for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economy Backward Classes (EBC) and Ex-Serviceman (ESM).

The 7th CPC was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report to the government in November 2015.