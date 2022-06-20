7th Pay Commission News | New Delhi: LTC rules under the 7th pay commission have been changed by the government of India. For the employees, LTC is a very important part of their salary. It allows them to travel by air or train or road and the government reimburses the expenses. However, new rules may be a matter of concern for a few employees.Also Read - Central Government Employees Can No Longer Use Google Drive, Dropbox And VPN | Details Here

7th Pay Commission Latest News: New LTC Rules here

Buy the cheapest ticket: According to the new rules by the Ministry of Finance, the government employees must opt for the 'cheapest fare' that is available in the travel class. The tickets should be booked at least 3 weeks before the date of travel.

One ticket only: The employees have been asked to book only one ticket for each leg of the journey. Also, the tickets must be booked only through authorised travel agents. These are Bomer Lawrie & Company, Ashok Travels and IRCTC.

Avoid Cancellation: The Department of Expenditure has also stated that the employees must avoid cancelling their tickets.

Explain, if cancelled: However, if the tickets are still cancelled, the employees must submit an explanation within 72 hours. The employees have also been asked to not pay any fees to the agents.

7th Pay Commission News: Latest Update on 8th Pay Commission

According to reports, the government is planning to do away with the Pay Commission system in the coming days. There may never be any 8th pay commission for the employees. The hike or revision in the salary will be done based on the performance of the employee, akin to the system in the private sector.