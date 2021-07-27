7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The state government employees of Jharkhand who were for long time waiting for the increase in their salary, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. The state on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance of the state employees from 17% to 28%. Issuing an order in this regard, the state government said that the DA hike will be effective from July 1.Also Read - Covid-19 Pandemic Far From Over, Says Health Ministry as Surge in Cases Noted Globally

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Hemant Soren. In the meeting held at Project Bhawan, it was decided to increase dearness allowance of state government employees and pensioners on the lines of the central government. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Good News For Govt Employees of THIS State, DA Hiked to 21.50% From 11.25% | Details Here

Jharkhand government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance of the state employees from 17% to 28%. This will be effective from 1st July 2021. — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Restrictions Likely to be Lifted For Fully Vaccinated Passengers Soon, Say Reports | Key Points

Notably, the state government employees will get a hike of 11% in their DA from July 1. Earlier, the state government employees were getting only 17% DA, which has now spiked to 28%. It must be noted that the current hike would be calculated on the Basic Pay of the employees. For instance, an employee gets Rs 100 as basic pay. The DA amount at 17 percent rate comes around Rs 17. Now, the total DA is raised by 28 percent of Rs 100 which comes to Rs 28.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government had increased the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, which it had frozen in view of the crisis arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this, the new DA rate will be 21.5 per cent, up from 11.25 per cent.

Prior to that, the Haryana and Rajasthan governments have increased the dearness allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent in line with the hike of DA by the Central government.