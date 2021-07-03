7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: To bring cheers on their faces, the Centre has announced several relief measures for near 52 lakh central government employees and around 60 lakh pensioners. To name a few, the Centre has planned to restore the 7th pay commission DA (Dearness Allowance) and 7th CPC DR (Dearness Relief) benefit and has also simplified the 7th CPC pension rules for them in the recent past. These latest announcements will certainly bring happiness to nearly 1.12 crore central government employees and pensioners. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Satara District Goes Under Full Shutdown For 8 Days, Weekend Lockdown in Most Cities From Today

Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief: The Ministry of Finance in the Rajya Sabha has recently announced that the Central government has restored 7th pay commission DA and 7th pay commission DR benefit of the central government employees and pensioners respectively this year. However, the Centre is yet to make announcement in regard to resumption of this 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR benefit. As per a latest report, the National Council of JCM has claimed that DA and DR will be resumed from September 2021. And it will be credited to the September salary of the Central government employees.

House Building Advance: The Centre has also recently announced House Building Advance (HBA) benefits for the government employees. This move will help them to construct their own house. As per latest updates, the basic interest rate charged on this HBA is 7.9 per cent and the HBA benefit will remain available till 31st March 2022. Moreover, the Centre has also updated the HBA guidelines for the central government employees.

Travel Allowance: For the benefit of the government employees, the Centre has recently announced extension of time-limit for submission of Travelling Allowance (TA) claims from 60 days to 180 days. This decision became effective from 15 June 2021. The move from the Centre is expected to help retiring central government employees as submission of TA claims within 60 days was little hectic for central government servants (CGS).

Pension slips via email, SMS, WhatsApp: Last month, the Central government announced that it has directed the pension disbursing banks to issue pension slip to the pensioners with complete break up via SMS, Email, and WhatsApp. The move has been taken to ensure ‘Ease of Living’ for near 60 lakh pensioners. Moreover, the banks have also been advised to issue pension slip on the given email ID of the pensioner and if needed, use social media platforms like WhatsApp. This initiative has also become effective from 1st July 2021.

Pension benefits simplified: For the betterment of the retired employees, the Centre has simplified the pension ruled and benefits for them. The Centre said that in the changed rule provisional family pension will be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for Family Pension and Death Certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed.