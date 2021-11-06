7th Pay Commission News Today: Apart from the massive Diwali bonanza, the Central government employees are likely to get hike in their salary from January, a report by Jagran.com claimed. The report further stated that the Ministry of Finance has in this regard already started brainstorming on the demand to implement the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of more than 11.56 lakh employees. Notably, the proposal has been sent to the Railway Board for approval. And after the proposal gets approved, the employees will get HRA from January 2021.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees of This Sector Also Got Salary Hike. Their DA Increased From Nov 1

It must be noted that the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the National Federation of Railwaymen (NFIR) have made demand to implement the HRA from January 1, 2021. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Centre Hikes Maximum Limit Of Family Pension, New Rules Here

Speaking to Jagran News, Harishankar Tiwari, former president of AG Office Brotherhood and general secretary of the All India Accounts and Audit Committee, said the increase in dearness allowance will increase their House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance (TA). Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Announces Major Hike In DA For State Govt Employees. Details

As pet the Pay Matrix of the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of each level employee increases when their DA and HRA increase. He also added that 7th Pay Commission in its recommendation had earlier proposed that when the DA crosses 25 percent, then the HRA will also increase and the rate will increase from 8, 16, 24 percent to 9, 18, and 27 percent.

He said if someone’s basic pay is Rs 30,000, then he will get a benefit of about Rs 5400 to Rs 8100 per month. As per the updates, the house rent allowance has been fixed at a minimum of Rs 5400 per month, which cannot be less than this.

It must be noted that the HRA is a salary component which is being paid to employees by an employer towards the accommodation cost of living in that city. However, the employers decide the HRA amount to be paid depending on criteria like the salary structure, salary amount, and city of residence.