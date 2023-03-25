Home

7th Pay Commission: Rajasthan Hikes DA For Govt Employees by 4%. Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase

7th Pay Commission: The pensioners and Rajasthan government employees will now receive a 42 per cent dearness allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2023. Earlier, 38 per cent DA was being given to them.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: The Rajasthan government said it will bear a financial burden of about Rs 1,640 crore annually with this increase.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: A day after the Centre announced salary hike for the government employees, the Rajasthan government on Saturday hiked the dearness allowance of the state government employees by 4%. As per the latest announcement, pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 42 per cent dearness allowance (DA) with effect from January 1, 2023. Earlier, 38 per cent DA was being given to them.

After making the announcement, the Rajasthan government said the decision will benefit about 8 lakh state employees and 4.40 lakh pensioners.

Apart from the state employees, this benefit will also be payable to the work-charged, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad employees.

The state government said it will bear a financial burden of about Rs 1,640 crore annually with this increase.

Giving details, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the central government announced a DA, but it is implemented after a long time, while the Rajasthan government ensures immediate payment of the increased amount along with the announcement.

Centre Hikes DA by 4%

On Friday, the Union Cabinet increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent to 42 per cent to benefit 47.58 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be Rs 12,815.60 crore per annum.

He further added that the release of the additional instalment of dearness allowance to employees and dearness relief to pensioners will be effective from January 01, 2023.

