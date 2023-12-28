Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Madhya Pradesh Govt Employees Likely to be Announced After New Year

7th Pay Commission DA Hike News Updates: The dearness allowance is likely to be hiked by 4% for more than seven lakh regular employees of Madhya Pradesh.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: At present, the MP govt employees are getting dearness allowance at 42 percent.

7th Pay Commission: Even though many states have declared salary hikes for their respective employees in recent months, reports suggest that the DA hike will be announced for Madhya Pradesh government employees after New Year. As per a report by naidunai.com, the dearness allowance is likely to be hiked by 4% for more than seven lakh regular employees of Madhya Pradesh.

DA Likely To Be Hiked By 4%

At present, these employees are getting dearness allowance at 42 percent. After 4% DA hike, it will be increased to 46%. In the regard, the State Finance Department has prepared the proposal and sent it to the Chief Minister’s Office. The final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and accordingly the hike will be announced.

Recently, the central government increased the dearness allowance of its employees by four percent to 46 percent from July 2023. A decision this regard could not be taken in Madhya Pradesh due to the Model Code Of Conduct for the assembly elections.

Other Provisions For DA Hike

The report also suggest that the state Finance Department has made preparations to keep the provision of dearness allowance at the rate of 56 percent in the budget for the year 2024-25. Instructions have been given to all departments to keep provision for 3 percent salary hike in establishment expenditure and 56 percent for dearness allowance and relief.

It should be noted that the dearness allowance is increased every year in the months of January and July.

Recently, the states that announced DA hike for govt employees include West Bengal, Meghalaya and Punjab. While Punjab announced salary hike on December 18, Meghalaya declared DA hike on December 20 and West Bengal became the latest state to announce dearness allowance hike for the employees on December 21, 2023.

West Bengal Hikes DA by 4%

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced 4% DA hike for the government employees from New Year’s Day. She made the announcement while speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata Christmas Carnival 2023 at Allen Park in Park Street area of the city.

“I announce that all 14 lakh state government employees, teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools, colleges and universities, and employees of all statutory undertakings and parastatals and pensioners would be getting another instalment of 4 per cent DA from January 1, 2024,” Banerjee said.

Meghalaya Hikes DA by 4%

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on December 20 announced early release of December salary for 55,000 government employees and a hike of three per cent dearness allowance. “Merry Christmas to our team of 55,000 government employees! We are pleased to announce that December salaries are being released early. Further, DA hike of 3% has been approved,” Conrad wrote on X.

Punjab Hikes DA by 4%

On December 18, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance of government employees with effect from the ongoing month. After the hike, the DA will increase to 38 per cent, Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) President Amrik Singh said.

A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU here. During the meeting, Mann discussed various demands of the employees.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.