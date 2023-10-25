Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Announces 4 Percent DA Hike for Govt Employees, Teachers And Pensioners

7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Announces 4 Percent DA Hike for Govt Employees, Teachers And Pensioners

7th Pay Commission News: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced 4 percent DA hike for Govt Employees, Teachers And Pensioners

The DA and DR are given twice a year to compensate employees and pensioners, respectively, for price rise.

7th Pay Commission News: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced 4 percent DA hike for Govt Employees, Teachers And Pensioners. To recall, the TN government in May had informed that the state has approved a 4 per cent hike in 7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners. The announcement by the Tamil Nadu government comes after the Union Government, last week, increased the Dearness Allowance for Central govt employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners increased by 4 percent.

Trending Now

According to reports, the decision will benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

You may like to read

Tamil Nadu Government Announces 4 Percent DA Hike:

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a 4 percent increase in DA (Dearness Allowance)

The state government has announced the hike in Dearness Allowance for State government employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

The DA was increased from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The announcement is expected to benefit about 16 lakh State government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners.

The State exchequer will incur an additional expenditure of ₹2,546.16 crore to fund this.

On Tamil Nadu Government announcing a 4% increase in DA (Dearness Allowance) for State government employees, teachers and pensioners, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said, “This government has not done anything for the government employees. This is just an eyewash. Though this government has promised that they will fulfil all their promises. They have not fulfilled any of their promises”

The Railway Board also announced that it has revised the dearness allowance for its employees from 42 percent to 46 percent of the basic pay effective from July 1, 2023. The dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.

Salary Hiked For Non-Gazetted Railway Staff

Last week, the central government decided to hike the dearness allowance for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent of the basic salary and pay 78 days of salaries as bonus for non-gazetted railway staff.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief will benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, respectively.

The release of the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will be applicable from July 1, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.