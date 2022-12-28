7th Pay Commission: Odisha Extends Grant-In-Aid For These School Teachers; Over 26,000 Employees to Benefit

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The decision was taken at the State cabinet meeting on Tuesday and the move will cover all teaching and non-teaching staff of eligible institutions.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: In a piece of good news ahead of New Year, the Odisha government on Tuesday extended the Grant-in-Aid for school teachers and employees. The extension of the aid was done on the basis of the 7th Pay Commission to more eligible employees.

The Odisha government said that the extension of grant-in-aid will be for eligible employees of New-Aided Non-Government High Schools. Moreover, eligible employees of the Upper Primary (ME) Schools and Madrasa will be covered under this aid. The state government in a statement said that the employees who are in receipt of 100% Grant-in-Aid as on 31-12-2021 will be benefited by such enhancement.

According to a report by Odisha TV, about 26,164 teaching and non-teaching employees of the newly-aided non-government high schools, UP (ME) Schools and Madrasas will be benefitted by the cabinet decision.

The state government said that the additional burden of the ex-chequer on account of the extension of the enhancement under the Grant-in-Aid will be to the tune of Rs 280.48 crores per annum.