7th Pay Commission Latest News: After receiving a hike in their Dearness Allowance, the Central government employees are now waiting to get their arrears which is pending for last 18 months. Last July, the Central government employees have received their 28 percent allowance. However, when the Centre announced their dearness allowance, it was said that they would only receive the enhanced dearness allowance, but the arrears were denied.Also Read - PM-CARES For Children: Govt Announces Eligibility Criteria, Entitlement | Check Details Here

As per a report by Zee News, the news of 18-month arrears has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will now make a decision on the matter. If PM Modi approves the 18-month arrears, a large sum will be deposited in the accounts of around 1 crore central employees and pensioners. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: New Payment Rule for Central Government Employees; Details Here

In this matter, the Indian Pensioners’ Forum (BMS) has written to PM Modi, urging him to grant the payment of DA and DR arrears. Moreover, the BMS has also urged him to intervene in this case and requested him to direct the Finance Ministry to disburse the DA/DR arrears withheld between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Also Read - Punjab CM Channi Orders Withdrawal Of Cases Against Protesting Farmers By Railway Protection Force

The move from the BMS has comes as the pensioners and government employees complained that since the DA/DR was suspended, retail inflation has risen, with prices of gasoline, diesel, edible oil, and pulses reaching new highs.

It must be noted that the employees and retirees receive DA/DR arrears as a kind of compensation for rising living costs. During the last 18 months, the price has risen at a breakneck pace but they have not received any arrear.

As per the BMS, the country is without a doubt experiencing a financial crisis and the majority of retirees have made a one-day contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Emergency Relief Fund (PM CARES). “If they want assistance, the government should pay DA/DR,” the BMS said.