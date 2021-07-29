7th Pay Commission Latest News: Days after the Centre hiked the dearness allowance of the Central government employees, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to increase the DA for its state employees from July 1, 2021. Notably, the move from the state government will benefit around 28 lakh government employees and pensioners.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Will Centre Increase Monthly Gross Basic Pay Of Govt Employees After Hike in Dearness Allowance? This is What Minister Said

As per latest updates, the state government has directed the finance department to immediately draw up a plan that will benefit around 16 lakh state government employees and 12 lakh pensioners. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Jharkhand Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance For State Employees to 28%

“The Centre announced revision of DA from 17 per cent to 28 per cent of the basic salary on July 14. The state will follow suit and the chief minister has asked the finance department to immediately draw up a proposal on this, so that the change can be implemented at the earliest,” a state official from UP government told India TV. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Good News For Govt Employees of THIS State, DA Hiked to 21.50% From 11.25% | Details Here

The official further said that the UP government would have increased DA by 4% from January 1, 2020, as decided by the Centre, but had to put the decision on hold due to the pandemic.

However, he said that the state cannot say if and by how much the DA would have been revised in July 2020 and January 2021. “Presuming that it would have been revised by 4 per cent on both occasions, it is being estimated that the state government would have saved around Rs 7,000 crore in a year,” he added.

The move from the state government will benefit state employees, employees of aided educational institutes and technical education institutes, and those of urban local bodies, along with pensioners.

According to another report, the DA hike will put an annual burden of Rs 64 billion on the state. As per the latest update, the preparations are being made to give DA with the salary for the month of July and.

It must be noted that the DA revision was stalled in the state due to the financial stress on state coffers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced in April 2020 that there would be no increase in DA till July 1, 2021.

In general, the DA is increased twice annually, on January 1 and July 1. The decision to defer the revision has deprived government employees of three hikes.