7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of the festive season, here comes a piece of good news for the state government employees of Bihar as the state is planning to hike the dearness allowance of nearly 4 lakh employees before August 15. According to a report by Prabat Khabar, the state government is finalizing the proposal in this regard.

The report further suggested that after going through the proposal which is being prepared by the Finance Department, the state cabinet will give its approval for the hike in dearness allowance.

As per the report, the Bihar government will grant the DA hike with effect from July 1, 2021. If all goes well, the state employees will get the gift of an increased DA of 28 percent before Independence Day 2021. Along with the DA, the arrears for the month of July will also be given to the state employees.

It must be noted that the Nitish Kumar government had earlier increased the DA of government employees in October 2019. Then the state government had increased the dearness allowance of government employees by 5 percent. At that time dearness allowance was increased from 12 percent to 17 percent.

It must be noted that the Central government had last month announced DA hike of 28% for the government employees. The increase in the DA and DR imposed an additional annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The move, Thakur said, will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.

“The government has decided to increase DA to central government employees and DR to pensioners with effect from July 1, 2021 representing an increase of 11 per cent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic pay/pension,” said a release.