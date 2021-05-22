New Delhi: In a major announcement that will provide relief to more than 1.5 crore workers in the central sphere amid ongoing Covid pandemic, the Union Labour & Employment Ministry has doubled the variable dearness allowance. The revised variable dearness allowance will be effective from April 1, 2021. This will also result in an increase in rate of minimum wages for central sphere employees and workers. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Central Govt Employees Get Pending Dearness Allowance From July 1? Check Latest Updates Here

1. The variable dearness allowance has been increased from existing Rs 105 to Rs 210 per month.

2. This will benefit 1.5 workers employed under the scheduled employment in central sphere and applicable to the establishments under the authority of central government such as mines, major ports, railway administration, oil fields or any corporation established by the central government.

3. The variable dearness allowance is similar to the dearness allowance given to the central government employees.

4. These variable dearness allowance rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees or workers.

5. It must be noted that the variable dearness allowance is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). The CPI-IW is a price index which is complied by the Labour Bureau.

6. The latest revision in the variable dearness allowance is based on the average CPI-IW for July to December 2020.

7. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the revision will benefit about 1.50 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere across the country. “This hike in VDA will support these workers particularly in the current pandemic times”.

8. The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the central sphere is ensured through the Inspecting Officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country for employees engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere, as per a PTI report.