7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees who are waiting for salary hike, here comes a piece of good news for you. As per reports, their Dearness Allowance will increase once again in January 2022. Due to hike in DA, the salary of the government employees will increase again. However, it has not been decided how much the Dearness Allowance will be increased in January 2022. But, according to the data of the AICPI index, 3% DA is expected to increase in New Year.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: This State Announces Christmas Gift For Govt Employees, Hikes Their Dearness Allowance to 31%

Apart from the DA hike, reports suggest that some of the Central government employees will also get promotion also in New Year. Moreover, discussions are also going on about the fitment factor before Budget 2022. A decision in this regard is also likely to come soon. If this happens, then the minimum basic salary will also increase for the Central government employees. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For 33 Lakh Govt Employees, Centre Likely To Grant DA Arrears of 18 Months Soon

According to experts, if the dearness allowance increases by 3% in January 2022 then, the total DA can increase from 31 percent to 34 percent. The increased DA will be paid from January 2022 and the salary of central employees will increase accordingly. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: These Govt Employees Likely to Get Hike in DA, HRA in New Year | Details Here

After increasing the dearness allowance by 3%, the total DA will be 34% and on the basic salary of Rs 18,000, the total annual dearness allowance will be Rs 73,440. But talking about the difference, the annual increase in salary will be Rs 6,480. See calculation below:

Calculation on minimum basic salary

Basic salary of employee Rs 18,000 New dearness allowance (34%) Rs 6120/month Dearness allowance so far (31%) Rs 5580/month How much dearness allowance increased 6120- 5580 = Rs 540/month Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

Calculation on maximum basic salary