7th Pay Commission: Total DA For Central Govt Employees to Hike to 50% Before Holi 2024, Check How Much Salary to Increase

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The DA for the Central government employees is based on the country's inflation rate. If inflation is high, the DA will most likely be increased further.

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees are likely to receive 4% hike in Dearness Allowance most probably in March 2024.

7th Pay Commission: Here comes a big piece of news for the Central government employees. The time has come for them to receive their hike in salary. A report by News 18 said that Central government employees are likely to receive 4% hike in Dearness Allowance most probably in March 2024.

The Central government employees must note that the Dearness Allowance is given to government employees, while Dearness Relief (DR) is given to pensioners. The DA is generally revised twice a year — in January and July. The announcement about the latest DA hike is expected to be made in March 2024.

How DA Hike is Calculated?

The hike in dearness allowance for employees and pensioners is calculated on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. Last time the DA was revised in October 2023, when DA was increased by 4 per cent to 46 per cent. With 4% DA Hike, the total DA will be increased to 50%.

The latest decision from the Centre benefitted 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners. Previously, Diwali bonuses for Group C and non-gazetted Group B level officials, including paramilitary forces, was approved by the government. For 2022–2023.

The DA for the Central government employees is based on the country’s inflation rate. If inflation is high, the DA will most likely be increased further.

How Much Total DA Hike Expected?

In the coming month after the 4% DA hike, the total dearness allowance and dearness relief will increase to 50 per cent. The 12-month average of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) stood at 392.83. According to this CPI-IW data, the DA is coming to 50.26 per cent of the basic pay.

UP Govt Hikes DA by 10%

The Yogi Adityanath-led government had earlier this month approved 10% hike in dearness allowance for regular roadways employees which will be 38 per cent. The move from the state government benefitted nearly 12,000 employees.

West Bengal Hike DA by 4%

In the similar manner, the West Bengal government also increased the DA limit for its employees by 4%.

Punjab Hikes DA by 4%

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in December 2023 had announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance for government employees. The DA was increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from December 1, which benefitted 3.25 lakh employees and 3.50 lakh pensioners in Punjab.

