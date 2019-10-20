7th Pay Commission Latest News: After the Centre recently announced a 5% hike in dearness allowance (DA) as well as a salary hike for over 50 lakh central government employees on recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the Uttar Pradesh government, in an almost similar step, announced a salary hike by up to Rs 1 lakh for a section of government employees.

The government’s move comes just days before the festival of Diwali, bringing festive cheer to these employees.

The employees benefitting from the government’s move are doctors of government medical colleges. Under recommendations of the CPC, not only will they now receive a salary hike, but will also get arrears from date January 1, 2016 onwards.

1,300 doctors and other staff of 13 government hospitals will benefit from this decision. The beneficiaries include all senior and junior resident doctors and demonstrators. While the salary of junior resident doctors will increase from Rs 65,000/month to Rs 86,000/month, that of senior resident doctors will go up to Rs 1,20,000/month from Rs 80,000/month.

The demonstrators, meanwhile, will get a salary hike of Rs 21,000/month.

The 7th Central Pay Commission was constituted in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in the country. It submitted its report to the government in November 2015.