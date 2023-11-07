Home

7th Pay Commission: UP Govt Announces 4% DA Hike For State Employees. Check How Much Salary Will Increase

7th Pay Commission: The DA hike along with arrears, and the bonus will place an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 2,091 crore on the state exchequer.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission: Giving festive cheers to lakhs of state employees, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 4 per cent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for all employees, teachers, and pensioners. Apart from this, the non-gazetted employees will also receive a bonus equivalent to 30-day emoluments, with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000.

DA Hiked to 45%

Taking to X, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “All state employees, aided educational and technical institutions, municipal corporations, UGC employees, departmental officers, and pensioners contributing to Uttar Pradesh will receive a dearness allowance of 46% of the basic salary.”

The DA hike along with arrears, and the bonus will place an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 2,091 crore on the state exchequer (Rs 1,069 crore on DA and Rs 1,022 crore on bonus).

However, the state government said it is prepared to incur an additional recurring expenditure of Rs 314 crore to ensure the increased bonus reaches employees and pensioners.

How Much Salary Will Increase?

With the 4 per cent DA hike this time, the state employees will now receive 46 per cent of their basic salary as DA. In his post, the UP chief minister wrote, “Dearness allowance, announced at the rate of 46 per cent of the basic salary, will be disbursed to all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees, and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Similarly, it has been decided to provide a bonus equal to 30 days’ emoluments (with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted)/work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff, and daily wage workers,” Yogi added.

The Chief Minister also extended his warm Diwali wishes to the people of the state.

Earlier, the Yogi government had increased the dearness allowance for state employees on May 15. Now, ahead of Diwali, these state employees will receive DA hike and it will be implemented from January 1, 2023.

