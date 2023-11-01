Home

7th Pay Commission: UP Govt to Announce DA Hike For State Employees Soon, Check How Much Salary Will Increase

If the DA hike is announced, over 12 lakh teachers/employees and 7 lakh pensioners of the UP government will be benefitted.

7th Pay Commission: After the state cabinet approves the proposal, the increased DA will be applicable from July 1.

7th Pay Commission: After the Centre and other states have hiked dearness allowance for their respective employees, the Uttar Pradesh government is now planning to increase DA for its employees. As per a report by Zee Business, the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to hike DA by 4% for the state government employees.

How Much DA Will be Hiked?

A proposal in this regard has been given to the state government and an approval from the chief minister is awaited. As soon as the proposal is granted, the state government employees will receive 4% Da hike.

When New DA Hike Will be Applicable?

After the state cabinet approves the proposal, the increased DA will be applicable from July 1, which means, employees and pensioners of the UP government will also get the arrears of the previous period. The report claimed that the proposal has been made to increase the DA in line with the Centre.

Last time, the Yogi Adityanath government on May 15 also approved an increase in DA. He had that time approved the proposal for an increase in DA with effect from January 2023.

Centre Hikes DA For Govt Employees

On October 18, the Central government decided to hike the dearness allowance for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent of the basic salary and pay 78 days of salaries as bonus for non-gazetted railway staff. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief will benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, respectively.

The release of the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will be applicable from July 1, 2023. DA and DR are given twice a year to compensate employees and pensioners, respectively, for price rise.

He said the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,857 crore per annum.

In March this year and September last year also, the increase in DA and DR was 4 percentage points. The DA and DR hikes are applicable from January 1 and July 1.

Thakur also informed that railway employees will receive a bonus equivalent to their 78 days’ salaries, benefiting more than 11.07 lakh non-gazetted staff of the national transporter.

The decision will benefit track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group ‘C’ staff, excluding the RPF and RPSF personnel.

