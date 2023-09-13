Home

7th Pay Commission UPDATE: This State Announces 3 Percent DA Hike For Forest Corporation Employees

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday approved a three per cent dearness allowance to the employees of the Forest Corporation from January 1, 2022.

It is expected that the Centre could hike DA by 3% this time.

7th Pay Commission: Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday approved a three per cent dearness allowance to the employees of the Forest Corporation from January 1, 2022. Presiding over the 213th meeting of the Board of Directors, Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also approved to regularise the services of the eligible employees of the corporation, who have completed four years of service as daily wagers.

The chief minister said the state government would extend full cooperation to strengthen the Forest Corporation to make it a self-reliant and profitable organisation.

DA Hike For State Forest Development Corporation Employees: Key Updates

CM Sukhu approved to regularise the services of the eligible employees of the corporation, who have completed four years of service as daily wagers.

State government would extend full cooperation to strengthen the Forest Corporation to make it a self-reliant and profitable organisation.

The Board decided to give a bonus to the employees of the corporation for the year 2022-23, which will benefit about 253 employees

100 Van Mitras will be recruited in the Forest Corporation to mitigate the problem of shortage of staff.

Sukhu asked the Forest Corporation to submit a report to address the problems related to the extraction of resin from the pine trees and its transportation outside the state from the private land to facilitate farmers, besides enhancing the revenue to the state exchequer. He emphasised the need to incorporate the latest technology in the extraction and processing of forest produce including the resin.

Central Govt Employees Likely To Get DA Hike Soon

The Modi government is likely to announce the DA (Dearness Allowance) Hike for all the Central government employers and pensioners soon. According to the sources, the government is mulling to announce the jump in DA by the end of this month. The DA hike, which will be effective from July 1, 2023, is expected to be 3 per cent, according to media reports. After the increase, the dearness allowance will reach 45 per cent.

How Much Salary Will Increase?

If media reports are to be believed and 3% DSA hike is announced, then the salary of the Central government employees will surely be increased. If one employee’s salary is Rs 50,000 per month and has Rs 15,000 as the basic pay. He or she will now get Rs 6,300, which is 42 per cent of the basic pay. However, after the expected 3 per cent hike, the employee will get Rs 6,750 per month, which is Rs 450 more per month. Hence, if an employee gets Rs 50,000 salary a month with Rs 15,000 as the basic pay, his or her salary will rise by Rs 450 per month.

