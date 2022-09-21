New Delhi: The Modi government has decided to revise the norms prescribing minimum eligibility service required for promotion of Central Government Employees as per the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: THIS State Announces DA Hike of 3 Per Cent Ahead of Festive Season

This comes ahead of the expected Dearness Allowance (DA) rate hike.

The Department of Personnel And Training (DoPT), in an office memorandum (O.M) dated 20th September 2022 said, "…it has been decided to revise the norms prescribing minimum eligibility service required for promotion, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and Pay Levels)"

The department has informed that the revised norms required for promotion may be incorporated in the Recruitment Rules/Service Rules by making suitable amendments. It also requested all Ministries/Departments to effect necessary amendments to the Recruitment Rules/Service Rules after following the due procedure.

What is the minimum eligibility service for promotion?

The minimum qualifying service for promotion from Level 1 to Level 2 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix is 3 years.

For promotion from Level 6 to Level 11, the minimum qualifying service is 12 years.

The minimum qualifying service for promotion from Level 7 to Level 8 is just 2 years.

To recall, the O.M released dated on 9-8-2016 had advised all Ministries/Departments to amend the Service Rules and Recruitment Rules by substituting the then existing Pay Band and Grade Pay with the new pay structure based on ‘Level in the Pay Matrix’ as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

“Instructions revising the minimum qualifying service required for promotion as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix/Pay Levels, have not been issued so far and proposals for framing/amendment of RRs/Service Rules are still being considered, based on requirements prescribed in OM dated 24.3.2009. Though the levels in the Revised Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix, generally correspond to the pre-revised Grade Pays/Pay Scales (6th CPC), however, a need was felt to prescribe minimum qualifying service for promotion as per Pay Levels in the Revised Pay Matrix,” the DoPT noted.