7th Pay Commission Update: No HRA In THESE Conditions Under Updated Rules Laid Down By Government

Here are some conditions under which no House Rent Allowance will be given to government employees under updated rules laid down by the central government.

7th PAY COMMISSION UPDATES: The rules for House Rent Allowance (HRA) have been updated by the government due to which, in some cases, there will be no HRA given to government employees. The rules have been revised by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance.

WHAT IS HOUSE RENT ALLOWANCE?

House Rent Allowance (HRA) is given to salaried individuals who live in rented houses in order to meet the expenses related to such an accommodation. It comes in three categories: X, Y and Z.

‘X’ is for areas with a population of 50 lakh and more. As recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), HRA is given at 24%. ‘Y’ is for regions with population between 5 lakh and 50 lakh. It is given at 16%. ‘Z’ is given where the population is below 5 lakh. It is given at 8%.

NO HRA UNDER THESE CONDITIONS:

If the employee shares government accommodation allotted to another government servant.

If he/she resides in a residence allotted to their parents/son/daughter by any of these: central/state government, autonomous public sector undertaking and semi-government organisations (municipality, port trust, nationalised banks, LIC etc.).

If the spouse of a government servant has been given a residence by any of the aforementioned entities in the same station as the government servant, and whether the employee stays in that accommodation, or separately on rent.