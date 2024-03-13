Home

7th Pay Commission: Yogi-led UP Govt Hikes 4 Percent Dearness Allowance For State Employees

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has approved a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners ahead of Holi.

7th Pay Commission: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has approved a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners ahead of Holi. The government has raised the Dearness Allowance i.e. DA by 4 percent. The government has also increased the Dearness Relief or DR for pensioners by 4 percent. This will benefit over 10 lakh employees, 12 lakh pensioners and 8 lakh teachers of the state.

Not only Uttar Pradesh, the state of Gujarat has also hiked the Dearness Allowance. The Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government has announced a Holi bonanza for the state employees and hiked their dearness allowance by 4%.

The state government also increased its NPS contribution by 4 percent and will calculate the LTC cash conversion on the basis of the 7th Pay Commission. This change will come into effect from now onwards.

With the new DA hike, the total dearness allowance of state government employees will increase to 46 per cent. The new DA hike will be effective from January 1 and the government employees will be given arrears for the past eight months.

The Gujarat government said the latest move will help around 4.45 lakh state government employees and 4.63 lakh pensioners.

7th Pay Commission: Cabinet Approves Hike in DA for Central Government Employees

The Modi government on Thursday approved a hike in Dearness Allowance for Central Government Employees by 4 percent. The Union Cabinet has also approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Raw Jute for 2024-25 season at Rs 5,335 per quintal, an increase of Rs 285 per quintal over the previous season.

#WATCH | Union Cabinet approves hike in Dearness Allowance to govt employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4% from January 1, 2024, announces Union Minister Piyush Goyal. pic.twitter.com/IsWUnwBGHW — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

