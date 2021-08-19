7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the state government employees of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday made a big announcement in the state assembly and said it will grant a 28% hike in dearness allowance for its employees. This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly today. Notably, the hike in DA will come into effect from July 2021.Also Read - UP Schools Reopening: Yogi Govt Makes A BIG Statement, Says Schools May Be Shut Again If…

Giving further details, the chief minister said his government increased the dearness allowance from 17 percent to 28 percent for state employees and pensioners, while the hike will be effective from July 2021.

The state government also announced major sops for the youth. While making the announcement, Yogi said that his government had set aside Rs 3,000 crore for providing tablets and smart phones to the youth. The state government also stated that the youth would be given stipend for making three attempts in competitive examinations.

Bihar: Prior to this, the Bihar government had also extended an 11% hike in DA for its employees and pensioners. The chief minister said that the finance department will soon issue a notification for the increase in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners.

Himachal Pradesh: Last week, the Himachal Pradesh government also increased the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners by 6%. As per updates, the Gujarat government will also pay the DA arrears of three months to over nine lakh state employees and pensioners. It will cost the state exchequer Rs 464 crore.

Jammu and Kashmir: Apart from this, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also increased the DA for government employees and pensioners from existing 17% to 28%.

Last month, the Union Finance Ministry had issued an order to implement the Cabinet decision to hike Dearness Allowance for central government employees to 28% from 1 July.