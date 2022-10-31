New Delhi: Subscribers who are still waiting for deposit of interest in their Provident Fund (PF) accounts is most likely to receive it from today, according to a Business Line report. The report quoted sources saying the software upgradation for deduction of income tax has been completed and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)will now start the process of crediting interest in members’ accounts.Also Read - LIVE | Virat Kohli Hotel Room VIRAL Video Updates: Ex-IND Captain SLAMS Fan | SEE REACTIONS

On a monthly basis, employee and the employer contribute to the EPF scheme in equal proportions of 12% of the basic salary and dearness allowance. Apart from that employees can contribute more to the EPF scheme through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) scheme. Interest rate on both EPF and VPF are the same.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR EPF BALANCE

Through Umang app: Umang app allows its users access to a variety of government services on a single platform. It allows users to see their EPF passbook, submit claims, track their claims. Those who intend to avail services through Umang app should download the app first, then get started by entering your phone number, and completing a one-time registration.

Through EPFO Portal: On the EPFO website, under the area for employees click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option. You can view with PF passbook by logging in using your UAN and password. The break down of employee-employer contribution as well as the opening and closing balances will be displayed. The amount of PF earned as well as any previous PF transfers will be displayed.

Through SMS: Send an SMS to mobile number 7738299899 to receive the EPF balance. EPFOHO UAN ENG should be the message text where UAN is the Universal Account Number and ENG is English language. If you wish to receive communication in any other language, you can do that by using fist three characters of your preferred language.

Through missed call: A missed call from your UAN registered mobile number to 011-220-1406 will get you the information you need. You have to ascertain that your UAN is seeded with your bank account number, Aadhaar number and PAN number.