MPC Meeting | New Delhi: The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the first Monetary Policy for the year 2022-23. For the 11th time, the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. He, however, lowered the GDP growth forecast from 7.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent. The RBI Governor said that the bank is ready to use every tool at its disposal to protect India from global volatility due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine War.

The Governor talked about cybersecurity and the need to build Digital India. A number of steps were announced to promote the same.

Here Are 8 Key Takeaways from the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s Address: