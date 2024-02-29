Home

Business

8000 Percent Return: JTL Industries Shares in Focus As Board Approves Allotment of Shares | Deets Inside

8000 Percent Return: JTL Industries Shares in Focus As Board Approves Allotment of Shares | Deets Inside

Amidst the volatile trading session in the stock market, JTL Industries Limited shares were down 2.5% and were trading at Rs 260, down Rs 6.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: JTL Industries Ltd was trading 100 points higher at 1:23 pm on Thursday, at the level of 72404. Nifty, on the other hand, was trading 10 points higher at 21961. Mahindra shares were up by 2.5 percent while Apollo Hospital shares were down nearly 4 percent.

Trending Now

Amidst the volatile trading session in the stock market, JTL Industries Limited shares were down 2.5% and were trading at Rs 260, down Rs 6. JTL Industries Limited has informed the stock market that its Securities Issue and Allotment Committee met on Wednesday, February 28. In the meeting, the company allotted shares to non-promoter investors in the public category.

You may like to read

JTL Industries Limited has allotted shares in lieu of convertible warrants. The shares of JTL Industries have made investors rich by giving a multibagger return of 4600%. JTL Industries is a leading steel tube manufacturing company in India. The company has four state-of-the-art facilities, 10 brands and products for seven industries. JTL Industries Limited has allotted shares in lieu of 29.48 lakh warrants.

After the issue of convertible warrants, JTL Industries had given bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, due to which bonus shares have also been allotted in lieu of convertible warrants.

The company’s paid-up equity capital has now increased from Rs 35.40 crore to 17.70 crore equity shares. The new shares also carry the same status as the old equity shares. JTL Industries had informed the stock market that its sales rose 65 percent to Rs 567 crore and net profit rose 47 percent to Rs 30.18 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. In the last 3 years, JTL Industries’ shares have given investors a return of 8000 percent, while in a decade, they have given a bumper return of 4600 percent.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.