New Delhi: According to a report made public by recruitment agency Michael Page on Wednesday, a whopping 86 per cent of employees are planning to resign in the next six months. The reason for this extreme step has been cited as the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies of the world.Also Read - Passengers Flying From Dubai To India May Have To Shell Out More Money

Around 61 per cent of employees in India are willing to accept a lower salary or forgo a pay rise and/or a promotion to focus on better work-life balance, overall well-being, and happiness, states the report. Also Read - Covid Fear Returns In Karnataka As State Sees Spike In Cases Yet Again; Is 4th Wave Here? What We Know So Far

Michael Page, in its report titled The Great X stated, “According to our data, not only has it already been taking place for the last two years sparked by the global pandemic, 2022 will only see it intensify.” Also Read - Explained: India’s Biggest Trade Partner Is Now US, Not China Reveals Commerce Ministry Data | Watch Video

The report further suggests the trend may continue across markets, industries, degrees of seniority, and age groups. “With the clear majority saying a significant talent migration event is upon us in the next few months, we must be ready for it to increase,” the report added.

Career progression, change in career role or industry, unhappiness with salary, unhappy with the strategy or direction of the company are a few reasons for resignations by the employees.

The report also found out that the Indians lead in the slab of 12 countries surveyed, where employees are planning to quit their current jobs. This is followed by Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Southeast Asia.

Employees in the public sector are more willing to quit their jobs in comparison to the private sector while this is followed by energy and natural resources, manufacturing, travel/tourism, retail, and all industries.