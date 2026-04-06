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8th Pay Commission Update: 5 reasons for the unusual delay in DA Hike this year; what to expect?

8th Pay Commission Update: 5 reasons for the unusual delay in DA Hike this year; what to expect?

There has been an unusual delay in the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission. What is usually announced in March has not yet been announced

8th Pay Commission: Experts say the delay may not simply be administrative.

Central government employees and pensioners are waiting for the announcement on Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with bated breath. Usually, the announcement comes in March ahead of the major festival Holi, but this time it was not the same as the announcement is yet to be made.

Whenever notified, the revised DA will be effective from January 1, 2026. The decision impacts more than one crore beneficiaries, with arrears to be paid for the delay.

Amid the delay, let us take a look at the basic reason for the holdup.

Transition to the 8th Pay Commission – As the 8th Pay Commission is now in effect, DA adjustments are being aligned with the new pay structure, requiring additional administrative checks, validation, and analysis.

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Cabinet approval process – Multiple clearances are required, including a review by the Finance Ministry and final cabinet approval. Even a 2 per cent has to be checked, analysed, and cleared only after the same.

Data finalisation – DA calculations rely on the 12-month average of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-W). Accurate finalisations can therefore help avoid retroactive corrections.

Administrative sequencing – In cases involving arrears, officials might adjust timing to synchronise pensions, salaries, and disbursement of allowances.

Historical precedent for structural adjustments – Once the total DA increases and exceeds 50%, mergers with basic pay or other structural revisions have been given due consideration. While not confirmed, administrative decision-making and prudence can be yet another reason for the delay in the notification.

Can a bigger pay structure change be expected?

Experts say the delay may not simply be administrative. With DA already above 50 per cent and the 8th Pay Commission in place, Vibhore Goyal, Founder at OneBanc, suggested that a delayed announcement could indicate “structural arithmetic” rather than indecision.

“History is instructive. In April 2004, when DA crossed 50 per cent, the government merged it into basic pay ahead of the 6th Pay Commission because the fitment factor compounds on whatever base it finds,” he explains.

What should employees expect?

Most indications suggest that a 2 Per cent DA hike announcement is imminent in April. While some reports had hinted at a longer delay, current expectations remain that the decision will be taken soon.

Even if it is delayed, employees will not lose out financially, as arrears will be paid from January 2026. However, the bigger question remains whether the government is preparing for a broader pay reset ahead of the 8th Pay Commission – something that could have a far more significant impact than a routine DA fine.

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