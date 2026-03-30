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8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Who will miss out on 8th CPC benefits and salary hikes? Eligibility rules you must know

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Who will miss out on 8th CPC benefits and salary hikes? Eligibility rules you must know

The 8th Pay Commission recommendation will mainly apply to the central government employees who are working across ministries, departments, and allied services.

8th Pay Commission Big Update

New Delhi: The central government employees are expected to witness major changes in the salaries, pensions, and allowances after the introduction of the 8th Pay Commission. However, it is important to note that not everyone will be able to get the benefits. The 8th Pay Commission recommendation will mainly apply to the central government employees who are working across ministries, departments, and allied services. These positions will include employees from defence services, railways, and other central government roles, along with eligible pensioners.

Here is a list of employees who are likely to be excluded from the pay revision to be announced by the 8th Pay Commission:

1. Employees Under the New Pension Scheme (NPS)

Employees who joined government service after January 1, 2004 fall under the National Pension System.

They do not receive traditional pensions

Pension payments depend on market-driven investment returns

The new pension scheme does not guarantee pension increases, which were standard in the previous system

2. Contractual and Temporary Employees

Workers employed on contracts

Daily wage earners

Outsourced staff

These individuals are not classified as permanent government employees and are therefore not eligible for pay commission revisions.

3. State Government Employees (not in all cases)

Although state governments often adopt the central pay commission’s recommendations, their implementation is not automatic.

States may adopt, delay, or modify these changes

Benefits for state employees can vary widely and may come later

4. Employees of Autonomous Bodies

Employees working in autonomous institutions or certain public sector undertakings may not receive direct benefits unless approved by their respective governing authorities.

5. Retired Employees Under NPS

NPS regulations disable pension benefits for individuals who choose to retire.

Pension benefits depend on the total accumulated assets and selected annuity programs.

6. Employees Facing Disciplinary Action Will Not Be Part of the Revision

Employees who face suspension from work will not be considered.

Employees who have been dismissed or removed from their jobs will also not be taken into account.

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