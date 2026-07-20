8th Pay Commission BIG update: NC-JCM proposes major changes, government employees could get massive salary hike

The NC-JCM has recommended a 3.83 fitment factor, which could increase the minimum basic pay from the current Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the 8th Pay Commission is likely to bring significant relief for central government employees. According to the reports, the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the apex body representing employee unions, has submitted a proposal to the government seeking a major overhaul of the pay scale structure. The proposal recommends merging several levels of the existing pay matrix to simplify the salary structure and reduce the pay gap between employees across different levels.

As per the proposal, several pay matrix levels—such as Level 2 and 3, Level 4 and 5, Level 7 and 8, and Level 9 and 10—could be merged to create a simplified salary structure. This will provide greater clarity in promotions and salary increments. The proposal also aims to reduce the wide pay gap between different levels, ensuring a more balanced salary structure for employees performing similar work.

Here are some of the key details:

The NC-JCM has recommended a 3.83 fitment factor, which could increase the minimum basic pay from the current Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.

If implemented, the move would benefit millions of Central Government employees and pensioners

This will culminate into a substantial increase in their overall salary package.

The proposal also seeks changes to the annual increment system.

It recommends increasing the annual salary increment from the current 3 percent to 6 percent

This will enable the employees’ incomes to grow at a faster pace while helping offset the impact of inflation.

As per the employee unions, the existing salary structure is hugely complex and there are significant gaps between different pay levels. Considering the spike in inflation and the increasing cost of living, they believe a major revision is necessary.

This is why they have proposed pay scale mergers, a higher fitment factor, and improved annual increments to enhance employees’ standard of living. However, it is important to note that these recommendations are only proposals at this stage. Any changes will come into effect only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations and the Central Government approves them.

If accepted, these reforms could represent the biggest overhaul of government salaries since the 7th Pay Commission, benefiting millions of government employees and pensioners.