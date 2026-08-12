8th Pay Commission Big Update: Report likely to be out by THIS date, Centre gives key update, says…

Over 8 lakh Central government and pensioners are waiting for a formal announcement. Now, some new information about the 8th Pay Commission has finally come out.

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8th Pay Commission (File Image)

New Delhi: The Modi government is all set to revise the pension of former central government employees along with the pay of serving employees with the 8th Central Pay Commission. According to the reports, the Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) has demanded a minimum pension of Rs 45000, revision of dearness relief every three months, and merger with basic pension once DR crosses 25 percent under the new pay panel. Currently, the minimum basic pension for central government retirees is Rs 9,000 per month under the 7th Pay Commission.

It is important to note that the Modi government had announced the 8th Pay Commission in 2025, with changes meant to start from January 1, 2026. But with no confirmed news yet, the Centre is now reportedly pushing for clarity on the report’s submission date.

Over 8 lakh Central government and pensioners are waiting for a formal announcement. Now, some new information about the 8th Pay Commission has finally come out.

Here are some of the key details:

The 8th Pay Commission committee has been doing study for the last nine months.

The committee has held meetings in Delhi and Kolkata, and the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Jaipur.

The commission will give recommendations on many things, including employee salaries, Dearness Allowance (DA), and other benefits.

It will also suggest changes for pension and family pension rules.

When is the report coming out?

According to the reports quoting sources, the commission still has about nine months to submit its recommendations. The Modi government will only make a final decision after it receives the report. The government recently stated that it formed the commission on November 3, 2025.

The panel has been given a total of 18 months to submit its report. The final decision rests on this committee’s findings.