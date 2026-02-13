8th Pay Commission Big Update: 60% dearness allowance likely to decide new fitment factor

Home

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has started the recommendation process and has launched its official website. The commission has urged stakeholders to share their feedback.

8th Pay Commission Update: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th pay commission. However, the commission has started the process by releasing its official website recently**,** inviting feedback from stakeholders. The process of submitting recommendations on salaries and pensions is time-consuming and could take months. Employees are talking about the fitment factor and currently it is not clear whether the 8th pay commission is going to repeat the fitment factor-based approach of the previous 7th CPC for revised salaries. But, if the current CPC goes ahead with the same formula, then the dearness allowance, which is currently 60 percent, could become the base for the calculation of the fitment factor.

