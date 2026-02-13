  • Home
  • Business
  • 8th Pay Commission Big Update: 60% dearness allowance likely to decide new fitment factor

8th Pay Commission Big Update: 60% dearness allowance likely to decide new fitment factor

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has started the recommendation process and has launched its official website. The commission has urged stakeholders to share their feedback.

Published date india.com Published: February 13, 2026 11:53 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
8th pay commissioin
8th Pay Commission Big Update: 60% dearness allowance likely to decide new fitment factor

8th Pay Commission Update: Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th pay commission. However, the commission has started the process by releasing its official website recently**,** inviting feedback from stakeholders. The process of submitting recommendations on salaries and pensions is time-consuming and could take months. Employees are talking about the fitment factor and currently it is not clear whether the 8th pay commission is going to repeat the fitment factor-based approach of the previous 7th CPC for revised salaries. But, if the current CPC goes ahead with the same formula, then the dearness allowance, which is currently 60 percent, could become the base for the calculation of the fitment factor.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.