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8th Pay Commission Big Update: Centre appoints IAS Ambica Anand as director – All you need to know

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Centre appoints IAS Ambica Anand as director – All you need to know

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Smita Mol MS as Deputy Secretary and Ambika Anand as Director.

8th Pay Commission Big Update: Centre appoints IAS Ambica Anand as director – All you need to know

8th Pay Commission Big Update: In a key administrative development regarding the 8th Pay Commission, the Appointments Committee has shown the green flag to the appointment of two civil servants – ISS Smita Mol MS and IAS Ambika Anand. The officers have been appointed to the Commission under the Department of Expenditure on a lateral shift basis. The committee cleared both the appointments on Tuesday following the recommendations of the Civil Services Board (CSB).

8th Pay Commission: Centre Appoints Smitha Mol, Ambica Anand to 8th Pay Commission

Smitha Mol M S: Before the appointment, Smitha was serving as Deputy Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry. The commission has appointed her as Deputy Secretary in the 8th CPC and her tenure will be on a co-terminus basis. Smitha’s tenure is extendable up to April 2029 or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

Ambica Anand: She is currently serving in the Steel Ministry as the Director. She has been appointed by the committee as Director in the 8th CPC. Her tenure may continue until October 2030 or until further orders.

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