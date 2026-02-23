Home

Business

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Check employees possible hike if real pay matches 7th CPC

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Check employees’ possible hike if real pay matches 7th CPC

The dearness allowance effective January 1, 2026, is projected to reach 60 percent of the basic pay. If the 8th CPC follows the same approach as the 7th CPC and merges the DA with the basic salary, then the inflation portion of the fitment factor would be.

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Check employees’ possible hike if real pay matches 7th CPC

8th Pay Commission Update: Government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will increase their salary and pension. The talks around 8th CPC salary hike gathered momentum after the beginning of the new year as people thought their salary would increase starting from January. One of the big questions among the employees and pensioners is when the latest Commission will be implemented and when arrears will be paid. Talking about the development, Centre has passed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the current commission in November 2025 and appointed a chairperson and some members of the panel. The panel is also working on preparing the recommendations. However, the committee has 18 months’ time to submit its report to the Centre. However, the final implementation date has still not been announced.

Please Note: This exercise is only for informational purposes, the expected pay hike, will be decided solely by the 8th CPC.

8th Pay Commission BIG Update: What happened in the 7th CPC

The fitment factor recommended by the 7th CPC was 2.57 which raised the minimum salary of the government employees from Rs 7000 to Rs 18,000.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

This was 157 percent jump in minimum salary of the employees and the real pay hike was 14 percent.

The 7th CPC Fitment Factor Had Two Components:

The two components are – inflation component of 2.25 with the merger of dearness allowance with basic pay.

The second component was real pay hike component of 0.32

The previous CPC assumed DA at 125 percent as on January 1, 2016 as the allowance under 6 CPC was assumed to reach that levels. The existing DA was added into the basic pay by the then committee so that the new basic pay could reflect the actual cost of living as of January 2016.

Here’s How The Merger Was Done

Old basic pay: 100% (valued 1.00)

DA to be merged: 125% (valued 1.25)

Total inflation-adjusted new base: 1.00+1.25 = 2.25

On the inflation component of 2.25, the committee which recommended the 7th CPC added a real hike of 14.22 percent in order to find the fitment factor of 2.57.

What happens if 8th CPC Matches The Real Pay Hike Of 7th CPC?

The DA, as on January 1, 2026, is likely to rise by 60 percent of the basic pay. If the DA is merged with the 8th CPC like earlier 7th CPC, the inflation component of the fitment factor:

1.00+0.60 = 1.60.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.